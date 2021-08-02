Ill. woman honored by Disabled American Veterans as long-served volunteer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Disabled American Veterans organization honored Bonnie Wilkins for her more than 15 years of voluntary service.

Wilkins was awarded the 2021 DAV Auxiliary George H. Seal Memorial Trophy recipient.

As a member of Auxiliary Unit 69 in Murphysboro, Ill., she has given more than 1,300 hours of her time to veterans in her community.

Wilkins helps coordinate DAV’s Transportation Network and the volunteer drivers. She also ensures that food-insecure veterans have access to meals by coordinating deliveries.

“Ms. Wilkins is known throughout the Marion VA Medical Center for the enthusiasm she displays while volunteering. She has gone above and beyond to help ensure veterans have access to transportation, food and the benefits they deserve,” said Commander Diane Franz, Auxiliary National.

The organization said that for 16 years Wilkins has stood out among 300 dedicated volunteers at the Marion VA Medical Center for her proactive ability to identify issues that need attention to improve veteran care.

In addition, they said she has approached her duties as a volunteer as though every veteran is her family member.

“In so many ways Bonnie has been a real positive effect on our volunteers. She has been a recruiter, a team player and probably most significantly she is seen like the caring, encouraging and inspiring ‘mom’ of the volunteers. She willingly steps in and assists when projects and events need help. She not only advocates for our veterans but also for our volunteers,” said Maria Sgourakis Buehler, VAVS program manager.

Each year the award honors the DAV Auxiliary’s top volunteer through the Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service Program.

DAV helps that veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them.

DAV is a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members that was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932.

