Heartland Votes
Ill. bill changing definition of ‘police vehicle’ signed into law

A new law that changes the definition of a police vehicle in the State of Illinois is now in effect.
A new law that changes the definition of a police vehicle in the State of Illinois is now in effect.(Source: WDAM)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A new law that changes the definition of a police vehicle in the State of Illinois is now in effect.

According to State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 3882 into law on Friday, July 30.

The measure changes the definition of a police vehicle to include include recreational off-highway vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, watercraft and aircraft for purposes of the Illinois Vehicle Code.

Sen. Fowler, a sponsor of the initiative, said local law enforcement made him aware that the previous law did not cover alternative modes of transportation used on the job.

“Currently, several of the vehicles operated by our officers aren’t technically classified as a ‘police vehicle,’” said Fowler in a released statement. “Due to a classification oversight, this sometimes makes it difficult for law enforcement personnel to carry out their duties, especially when something like an off-highway vehicle isn’t viewed by the general public as a legitimate police vehicle.”

