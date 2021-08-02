Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.(Generic file photo | Generic)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas set a record Monday in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson conferred the sobering news on Twitter, announcing the state of Arkansas saw its highest increase in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, 81 people were hospitalized and 15 more were placed on ventilators.

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.

“We continue to see nearly all hospitalizations among the unvaccinated,” Hutchinson stated. “Do your part to help. Hospitals are full and the only remedy is for more Arkansans to be vaccinated.”

Since the vaccine became available, the state has given 81.4% of the 2.892 million doses it has received. Just over 1 million residents are fully immunized.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.
Buyer of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody in Marshall Co., Ky.
Four people died in a fire on Thursday, July 29 in Wardell, Mo.
4 dead after fire in Wardell, Mo.

Latest News

Egyptian Health Department announces Monday, 52 residents test positive for COVID-19. (Source:...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 52 new positive COVID-19 cases
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 2.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 59 new cases of COVID-19
The Graves County Health Department announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Graves County, Ky. Health Dept. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19
Governor Mike Parson visited Bollinger Mill as part of his Missouri Bicentennial Tour through...
Gov. Parson discusses COVID-19 summer surge in Mo.
Governor Parson gives his thoughts on vaccines and the mask mandates.
Governor Parson insight on COVID-19