Heartland girl donates feminine hygiene products to area schools

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Metropolis girl turned a school project into a campaign to help make feminine hygiene products more accessible to young girls in the Heartland.

“The last thing a girl should worry about is her period,” Lilly Thompson said.

11-year-old Thompson created Period Project to help take that worry away by donating boxes full of menstrual sanitary items to schools in the Heartland

“There’s like pantyliners, and pads, and tampons,” Thompson said.

The project started as a class assignment almost a year ago.

While doing research, she found 1 in 5 teen girls cannot afford menstrual products. Now, she’s working to put an end to what she calls” Period Poverty.”

“I’ve heard things from schools that we call that girls will lock themselves in the bathrooms and they will just wait for somebody to pick them up or until the day is over. Or they just miss out on school completely,” Thompson said.

Thompson has donated more than 8,000 menstrual sanitary kits to nearby schools so young girls’ periods won’t interfere with their education.

“They fall behind, they get labeled wrong, they start body shaming themselves,” Thompson said.

In the past year, she’s donated sanitary items to four different schools in the Heartland. She said the goal is to end “Period Poverty” and boost confidence in young girls and their bodies.

“Originally, my plan was to help the one school but I wanted to help more girls,” Thompson said.

Despite how far she’s come, she said she’s not stopping there.

“We’re going to make these plexiglass wall mounts so we can just stuff them and they can grab and go,” Thompson said.

Lily asks any schools in the Heartland in need of any menstrual sanitary items, or if you are interested in donating, to reach out to Period Project Team Thompson Homeschool on their Facebook page or their Amazon wishlist.

