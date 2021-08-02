Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing

Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, August 2.
Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, August 2.(Phil Pendleton)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, August 2.

The governor and Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack will discuss the coronavirus, including the latest on the delta variant, in Kentucky.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as of July 30, there were 1,648 total new cases of COVID-19 in the state and seven additional deaths.

The positivity rate in Kentucky was 8.96 percent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run
One driver is dead and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash
Four people died in a fire on Thursday, July 29 in Wardell, Mo.
4 dead after fire in Wardell, Mo.
Brian Alworth says there is currently a marginal to slight risk of severe weather overnight.
First Alert: Another round of thunderstorms expected overnight

Latest News

Aaron Henson is considered armed and dangerous.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed and dangerous man
A woman is racing in the Klaus Park Klash in Jackson, Mo.
Racers compete in Klaus Park Klash event
Rain creates bad travel conditions in Anna
Rain creates bad travel conditions in Anna
Rain pours down in Cape Girardeau
Rain pours down in Cape Girardeau