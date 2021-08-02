Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, August 2.

The governor and Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack will discuss the coronavirus, including the latest on the delta variant, in Kentucky.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as of July 30, there were 1,648 total new cases of COVID-19 in the state and seven additional deaths.

The positivity rate in Kentucky was 8.96 percent.

