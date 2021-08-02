Heartland Votes
First Alert: Beautiful, mild, sunny summer day

The sun is shining through the tall grass in Thebes, Ill.
The sun is shining through the tall grass in Thebes, Ill.(Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The workweek is starting off nice and calm.

Skies will be mostly clear this morning with an isolated shower in our southern counties.

Light fog is also possible in some areas.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 60s.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A light haze will be noticeable today, but it should be slightly less across southern Illinois. A weak cold front will push the smoke from the western wildfires off to the southwest.

There is also a slim chance for a pop-up afternoon shower.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says a front passing through and a high pressure to our north for a few days will help keep a fantastic forecast in the Heartland during most of the week.

Mostly sunny skies, temperatures below average, low humidity and cool mornings can all be expected.

This nice pattern will begin to change later in the week, and we should be back to more typical heat and humidity by the weekend.

First Alert Morning Outlook 3/2
First Alert Morning Forecast 2/22
Nice Forecast To Start Off The Week!
First Alert Morning Forecast 3/17