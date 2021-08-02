Discounted, unlimited ride wristbands available for Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands are available for the Du Quoin State Fair.

The fair partnered with Casey’s General Store to offer single day, unlimited ride wristbands for $20 at some locations.

Tickets are available now at the following stores:

917 South Maple St. in Cambria

150 North Giant City Rd. in Carbondale

905 East Main St. in Carbondale

614 South Washington St. in Du Quoin

231 North Hickory St. in Du Quoin

400 North 4th St. in Elkville

505 South Court St. in Marion

2314 West Main St. in Marion

400 East DeYoung St. in Marion

2136 Walnut St. in Murphysboro

747 Kennedy Dr. in Pinckneyville

215 South Walnut St. in Tamaroa

“We are excited to be able to offer southern Illinois families an incredible value at a discounted price. Bring the whole family and play all day for $20 per person,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair manager.

The fair runs from August 27 to September 6.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.