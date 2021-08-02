Discounted, unlimited ride wristbands available for Du Quoin State Fair
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands are available for the Du Quoin State Fair.
The fair partnered with Casey’s General Store to offer single day, unlimited ride wristbands for $20 at some locations.
Tickets are available now at the following stores:
- 917 South Maple St. in Cambria
- 150 North Giant City Rd. in Carbondale
- 905 East Main St. in Carbondale
- 614 South Washington St. in Du Quoin
- 231 North Hickory St. in Du Quoin
- 400 North 4th St. in Elkville
- 505 South Court St. in Marion
- 2314 West Main St. in Marion
- 400 East DeYoung St. in Marion
- 2136 Walnut St. in Murphysboro
- 747 Kennedy Dr. in Pinckneyville
- 215 South Walnut St. in Tamaroa
“We are excited to be able to offer southern Illinois families an incredible value at a discounted price. Bring the whole family and play all day for $20 per person,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair manager.
The fair runs from August 27 to September 6.
Admission is free.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.