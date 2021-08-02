Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Discounted, unlimited ride wristbands available for Du Quoin State Fair

Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands are available for the Du Quoin State Fair. (Source:...
Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands are available for the Du Quoin State Fair. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands are available for the Du Quoin State Fair.

The fair partnered with Casey’s General Store to offer single day, unlimited ride wristbands for $20 at some locations.

Tickets are available now at the following stores:

  • 917 South Maple St. in Cambria
  • 150 North Giant City Rd. in Carbondale
  • 905 East Main St. in Carbondale
  • 614 South Washington St. in Du Quoin
  • 231 North Hickory St. in Du Quoin
  • 400 North 4th St. in Elkville
  • 505 South Court St. in Marion
  • 2314 West Main St. in Marion
  • 400 East DeYoung St. in Marion
  • 2136 Walnut St. in Murphysboro
  • 747 Kennedy Dr. in Pinckneyville
  • 215 South Walnut St. in Tamaroa

“We are excited to be able to offer southern Illinois families an incredible value at a discounted price.  Bring the whole family and play all day for $20 per person,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair manager.

The fair runs from August 27 to September 6.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Four people died in a fire on Thursday, July 29 in Wardell, Mo.
4 dead after fire in Wardell, Mo.
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody
Mediacom customers in Williamson County and the surrounding area are without internet and cable.
Damaged utility pole results in Mediacom outage in Williamson County, surrounding area

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/2
Gov. Parson, First Lady to make Bicentennial Tour stops in the Heartland
Gov. Parson, First Lady to make Bicentennial Tour stops in the Heartland
A woman is racing in the Klaus Park Klash in Jackson, Mo.
Racers compete in Klaus Park Klash event
Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are scheduled to make several stops in the...
Gov. Parson, First Lady to make Bicentennial Tour stops in the Heartland on Monday