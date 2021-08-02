Diabetes prevention, management programs eligible for Medicaid coverage in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services announced programs for diabetes management and prevention will be eligible for Medicaid coverage in the state, upon federal approval.

The eligible programs include Diabetes Prevention Program and the Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Program.

“Diabetes is both chronic and costly,” said Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson. “Targeting prevention and stopping the progression for those most at risk of developing diabetes is at the heart of these programs. We know that rates of diabetes are higher within communities of color, and this initiative reflects HFS’ focus on making equity central to what we do. Providing this coverage allows us to meet our customers where they are on their healthcare journey and is key to putting many eligible Illinoisans on a path to a healthier future.”

DPP involves a yearlong, evidence-based lifestyle change aimed at reducing the risk of adults with prediabetes progressing to Type 2 diabetes. Developed by the CDC, the program’s Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Change curriculum focuses on increased physical activity, healthy eating, and stress management.

According to state officials, CDC-recognized DPP organizations can enroll as Illinois Medicaid providers to deliver the program to eligible participants by administering services during regular sessions over the course of the year, including dietary and nutritional counseling, fitness assessments and educational sessions on how to prevent Type 2 diabetes.

The second program, DSMES provides services to prevent the progression of diabetes, thereby prolonging the life of the participants and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

DSMES must be recommended by a medical provider or a practitioner licensed to work with individuals to halt the progression of diabetes.

Services may include counseling on long-term dietary changes and nutrition, increased physical activities, skills for diabetes self-care and behavioral strategies for weight control. Services can be offered via telehealth, in-home or in a health clinic or outpatient facility.

Combined, the DPP and DSMES programs are estimated to cost under $1 million the first year they are offered in Illinois. The state’s share of the cost is estimated at roughly $300,000 for the first year, and the remainder will be covered by federal funding.

For services provided under the fee-for-service delivery setting, HFS requested an effective date of Aug. 1, and services may start to be administered upon approval by federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

