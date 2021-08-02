Deadly 2-vehicle crash blocking road on Paducah’s southside

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A deadly crash involving a truck and another vehicle is blocking U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah’s southside.

This is a the west end of Clarks River Bridge near Walker Boat Yard Road.

Police have U.S. 60 eastbound blocked at KY 1954/John Puryear Drive.

U.S. 60 westbound is blocked at the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection at the end of the Ledbetter Bridge.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet suggests drivers to detour around the crash site by taking Interstate 24 between exit 16 and exit 11 or by travelling on KY 284/Benton Road.

The road closure is expected to last until approximately 5 p.m.

Avoid the 4100 block of Clarks River Rd in front of Global Wine & Spirits for a major collision. Numerous agencies are responding. Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 2, 2021

