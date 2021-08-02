Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Deadly 2-vehicle crash blocking road on Paducah’s southside

A deadly two-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah’s southside. This...
A deadly two-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah’s southside. This is a the west end of Clarks River Bridge near Walker Boat Yard Road.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A deadly crash involving a truck and another vehicle is blocking U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah’s southside.

This is a the west end of Clarks River Bridge near Walker Boat Yard Road.

Police have U.S. 60 eastbound blocked at KY 1954/John Puryear Drive.

U.S. 60 westbound is blocked at the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection at the end of the Ledbetter Bridge.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet suggests drivers to detour around the crash site by taking Interstate 24 between exit 16 and exit 11 or by travelling on KY 284/Benton Road.

The road closure is expected to last until approximately 5 p.m.

Avoid the 4100 block of Clarks River Rd in front of Global Wine & Spirits for a major collision. Numerous agencies are responding.

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Four people died in a fire on Thursday, July 29 in Wardell, Mo.
4 dead after fire in Wardell, Mo.
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody
Mediacom customers in Williamson County and the surrounding area are without internet and cable.
Damaged utility pole results in Mediacom outage in Williamson County, surrounding area

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/2
I-40 Bridge reopens
I-40 Bridge reopens
I-40 bridge reopens
I-40 bridge reopens after months of closure
The man who died was identified a 27-year-old man from Kingwood, Texas.
1 dead after crash on I-64 in Jefferson County, Ill.