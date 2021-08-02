Buyer of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of local investors announced it bought West Park Mall.

River City Centre, LLC said they look forward to working with regional economic development leaders, community leaders and mall employees and patrons to “ensure the mall has greater impact to our region.”

RCC said it will rely on its network developers and retail partners to “bring collaboration and innovation to the mall.”

Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.

Customers and retailers should contact on-site general manager Christy Easley for any business inquiries.

The West Park Mall was listed as up for auction in June.

The auction closed on June 30.

