Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Buyer of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced

Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.
Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of local investors announced it bought West Park Mall.

River City Centre, LLC said they look forward to working with regional economic development leaders, community leaders and mall employees and patrons to “ensure the mall has greater impact to our region.”

RCC said it will rely on its network developers and retail partners to “bring collaboration and innovation to the mall.”

Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.

Customers and retailers should contact on-site general manager Christy Easley for any business inquiries.

The West Park Mall was listed as up for auction in June.

The auction closed on June 30.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody in Marshall Co., Ky.
Four people died in a fire on Thursday, July 29 in Wardell, Mo.
4 dead after fire in Wardell, Mo.
Mediacom customers in Williamson County and the surrounding area are without internet and cable.
Damaged utility pole results in Mediacom outage in Williamson County, surrounding area

Latest News

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Paducah-McCracken County 911 reported...
Deadly two-vehicle crash closes 1 lane of U.S. Hwy. 60 on Paducah’s southside
On Wednesday, August 4, Perry County Health Department will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines.
Perry County, Mo. Health Dept. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19
Bonnie Wilkins was awarded the 2021 DAV Auxiliary George H. Seal Memorial Trophy for her more...
Ill. woman honored by Disabled American Veterans as long-served volunteer
Forty percent of people living in Cape Girardeau County have had a least one shot of the...
Vaccination rate in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.