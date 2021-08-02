37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

Heartland Votes
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 37 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 2.(WFIE)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 37 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 2.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 26
    • Females: Three teenagers, five women in their 20s, three women in their 30s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 80s.
    • Males: Three men in their 20s, five men in their 30s, three men in their 40s, one man in his 50s and one man in his 60s.
  • Total cases - 8,565
  • Total deaths - 131
  • Recoveries - 7,509

Franklin County

  • New cases - 11
    • Females: One woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s and one woman in her 50s.
    • Males: One boy under the age of 10, two preteens, one man in his 20s, one man in his 30s, two men in their 50s and one man in his 60s.
  • Total cases - 5,113
  • Total deaths - 71
  • Recoveries - 4,539

The health department believes the patients contracted the virus through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, community events or through transmission in the community (unable to trace back to a known source).

