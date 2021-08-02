Heartland Votes
20-year-old killed, 5 teens injured in single-vehicle crash

A vehicle with six people inside crashed early Friday morning in Franklin County, Ill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that involved six people in Mulkeytown early Friday morning, July 30.

The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Route 184 and Route 14.

According to the sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Michael McClanahan Jr., of Opdyke, was driving north on Rte. 184 and failed to stop at the Rte. 14 intersection.

The vehicle continued on through the intersection and hit an embankment.

One of the passengers, 20-year old Aaron Reed, of Mt. Vernon, was killed in the crash.

Four other passengers, a 17-year-old female, two 13-year-old females and a 16-year-old female, and McClanahan were injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said two people were flown from the scene and the remaining three were transported by ambulance for treatment.

Members of the Christopher Police Department, Coello Fire Department, Abbott EMS, West Frankfort Fire Department/EMS, Air Evac and Illinois State Police responded to the crash.

