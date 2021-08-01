Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Three hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Three people have been hospitalized with moderate injuries after a boat explosion Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the explosion happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday on the main channel at the 10.3-mile marker.

Investigators say the boat experienced a mechanical failure in the engine compartment, leading to the explosion.

Three women were sent to a hospital in Osage Beach for treatment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run
One driver is dead and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash
Four people died in a fire on Thursday, July 29 in Wardell, Mo.
4 dead after fire in Wardell, Mo.
Brian Alworth says there is currently a marginal to slight risk of severe weather overnight.
First Alert: Another round of thunderstorms expected overnight

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, August 2.
Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing
Aaron Henson is considered armed and dangerous.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed and dangerous man
A woman is racing in the Klaus Park Klash in Jackson, Mo.
Racers compete in Klaus Park Klash event
Rain creates bad travel conditions in Anna
Rain creates bad travel conditions in Anna
Rain pours down in Cape Girardeau
Rain pours down in Cape Girardeau