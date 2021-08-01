Three hospitalized after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Three people have been hospitalized with moderate injuries after a boat explosion Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the explosion happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday on the main channel at the 10.3-mile marker.
Investigators say the boat experienced a mechanical failure in the engine compartment, leading to the explosion.
Three women were sent to a hospital in Osage Beach for treatment.
