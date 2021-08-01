Return of Superman Celebration brings revenue to Metropolis, Ill.

Metropolis, Ill. (KFVS) - Thousands of people made their way to Metropolis this weekend for the Superman Celebration.

City officials say the celebration is bringing much needed revenue to the city and its businesses.

“I would say it would be in the hundreds of thousands total economic impact. Which is great considering how things have been in the last year,” said Trish Steckenrider, director Tourism for Metropolis.

Steckenrider said because of COVID-19, the celebration was canceled in 2020. She explained the city saw a huge loss because of it.

“We’ve seen a lot of lost in our hotel, motel tax, which is what funds these events that we have in Metropolis,” Steckenrider said.

On a normal year she said the city typically sees 5,000 to 7,000 people. She said, due to change of dates and spread of the delta variant, that number is lower than usual.

“I would say this year we are seeing more between 3 and 4 thousand,” Steckenrider said.

Pre-pandemic Metropolis would see millions of dollars come in, stores like the Super Museum and Gift Shop will see a quarter of their revenue this weekend alone.

“This is the product that made Superman Super,” a vendor said.

Venders and local businesses are also getting a taste of customers, ready to spend their bucks.

“I try to spend money because I know the point of this is the bring money to the town. I want to support them I want to be able to keep coming back. So, I try to spend money and get lots of cool stuff I can take home and put on a shelf and show off to people,” Zac Pensol said.

“Hundreds and hundreds! Personally, I spend hundreds of dollars just on costumes and just eating and having a great time,” Chelsea Moss said.

Steckenrider said this weekend’s turnout does not resemble years past, but she believed it was a step in a positive direction

“This year I don’t think we are going to see exactly that, but its bounce back from last year,” Steckenrider said.

The Superman Celebration will conclude Sunday night, August 1.

