Racers compete in Klaus Park Klash event

A woman is racing in the Klaus Park Klash in Jackson, Mo.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly 100 racers took to the track in the Klaus Park Klash mountain bike event in Jackson.

Cyclists took on the 4.5 miles of dirt trails and competed in different categories which include laps and a three hour marathon.

Midwest Trail Builders Coalition member Bryan Greaser said they love bringing mountain racing to the area so people can navigate and see the trails here in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area.

“There’s some people that came in town from the Kansas City area, Warsaw, Mo, Lake of the Ozarks,” Greaser said. “They stay in hotels and it does bring in a little bit of money to the local economy. But we just really have a great trail here and we love to show it off.”

Greaser says they want to grow the love of the sport to others as well.

“We’re a small group of people, mountain bike racers, and we take a lot of pride in what we have here and what we do, racing and trail maintenance,” Greaser said. “That’s one of the best parts, seeing people come into town for this race and enjoying the trail. We’re really proud of it.”

The event was hosted by the Midwest Trail Builders Coalition. Awards were given out for the top three finishers in each category.

