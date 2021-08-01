Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy

Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.
Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Two leading obstetricians’ groups on Friday recommended COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said vaccinations in tens of thousands of pregnant women over the past several months have shown the shots are safe and effective during pregnancy.

COVID-19 during pregnancy increases risks for severe complications and can also increase chances for preterm birth. U.S. government data show only about 16% of pregnant women have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two groups had previously said pregnant people shouldn’t be excluded from vaccination but stopped short of endorsing the shots.

The president of the OB-GYN group, Dr. Martin Tucker, said in a statement that doctors should enthusiastically recommend the shots to their patients.

Dr. Emily Miller, obstetrics chief at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, said she hopes the new recommendation “will help pregnant people feel more confident in their decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

Miller is a member of the maternal-fetal medicine group’s COVID-19 task force.

Pregnant women weren’t included in studies that led to emergency authorization of the vaccines. Experts including the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not discouraged vaccination during pregnancy and have said available safety information is reassuring.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
One driver is dead and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash
Brian Alworth says there is currently a marginal to slight risk of severe weather overnight.
First Alert: Another round of thunderstorms expected overnight
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run
Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett

Latest News

9 p.m. headlines, 6/18
9 p.m. headlines, 6/18
Portion of State HWY N in Cape Girardeau Co. closed due to sinkhole
Portion of State HWY N in Cape Girardeau Co. closed due to sinkhole
10 p.m. headlines, 6/18
10 p.m. headlines, 6/18
Cape, Poplar Bluff to participate in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson
Cape, Poplar Bluff to participate in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson