Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed and dangerous man

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - As of approximately 3 o’clock Sunday, the Sheriff’s office was on scene of a developing situation.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance in looking for Aaron Henson, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Aaron Henson is considered dangerous. (Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

According to their Facebook page, his last known whereabouts were at Lay Z Dayz RV park on Gilbertsville Highway.

Do not approach Henson if you see him. Call 911 immediately.

