Gov. Parson, First Lady to make Bicentennial Tour stops in the Heartland on Monday

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are scheduled to make several stops in the Heartland on Monday, August 2.

The visits are part of their Missouri Bicentennial Tour of state events and celebrations.

Stops on Monday include Dexter, Piedmont, Bufordville and Cape Girardeau.

In additions to these visits, the governor will visit the Boys and Girls Club of Poplar Bluff to see the workforce development programs the organization has implemented.

Here is the schedule of events for Gov. Parson and First Lady Parson:

Dexter Welcome Center Depot and Museum at 9:45 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff at 11 a.m.

Wayne County Historical Society Museum in Piedmont at 12:45 p.m.

Bollinger Mill in Bufordville at 2:45 p.m.

Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau at 4 p.m.

Gov. Parson and his wife have been visiting sites and communities across the state as part of a Bicentennial Tour which started in July.

Both are attending and taking part in festivities leading up to Missouri Statehood Day, which is Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Statehood Day marks the 200th anniversary of when the Missouri Territory became the 24th state to enter the Union.

The Governor’s Office will also be hosting a Bicentennial Inaugural Parade in Jefferson City.

This event will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will be held the same evening following the parade at the Missouri State Capitol.

For more information on Gov. Parson’s Bicentennial Tour and the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade, click here.

