Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson, First Lady to make Bicentennial Tour stops in the Heartland on Monday

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are scheduled to make several stops in the...
Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are scheduled to make several stops in the Heartland on Monday, August 2.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are scheduled to make several stops in the Heartland on Monday, August 2.

The visits are part of their Missouri Bicentennial Tour of state events and celebrations.

Stops on Monday include Dexter, Piedmont, Bufordville and Cape Girardeau.

In additions to these visits, the governor will visit the Boys and Girls Club of Poplar Bluff to see the workforce development programs the organization has implemented.

Here is the schedule of events for Gov. Parson and First Lady Parson:

  • Dexter Welcome Center Depot and Museum at 9:45 a.m.
  • Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff at 11 a.m.
  • Wayne County Historical Society Museum in Piedmont at 12:45 p.m.
  • Bollinger Mill in Bufordville at 2:45 p.m.
  • Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau at 4 p.m.

Gov. Parson and his wife have been visiting sites and communities across the state as part of a Bicentennial Tour which started in July.

Both are attending and taking part in festivities leading up to Missouri Statehood Day, which is Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Statehood Day marks the 200th anniversary of when the Missouri Territory became the 24th state to enter the Union.

The Governor’s Office will also be hosting a Bicentennial Inaugural Parade in Jefferson City.

This event will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will be held the same evening following the parade at the Missouri State Capitol.

For more information on Gov. Parson’s Bicentennial Tour and the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
One driver is dead and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash
Brian Alworth says there is currently a marginal to slight risk of severe weather overnight.
First Alert: Another round of thunderstorms expected overnight
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run
Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett

Latest News

Leopold holds 127th annual picnic at St. John’s Church
Leopold holds 127th annual picnic at St. John’s Church
Thousands of people made their way to Metropolis, Ill. this weekend for the Superman...
Return of Superman Celebration brings revenue to Metropolis, Ill.
People gathered together at the 127th Leopold Picnic at St. John's Church on Saturday, July 31.
Leopold holds 127th annual picnic at St. John’s Church
Work is currently underway at the old courthouse in Jefferson County, Illinois for a new...
Renovations begin on Jefferson County, Ill. EMA facility