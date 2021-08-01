Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before...
The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.

That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run
One driver is dead and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash
Brian Alworth says there is currently a marginal to slight risk of severe weather overnight.
First Alert: Another round of thunderstorms expected overnight
Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett

Latest News

Rain creates bad travel conditions in Anna
Rain creates bad travel conditions in Anna
Rain pours down in Cape Girardeau
Rain pours down in Cape Girardeau
Breakfast Show Headlines 6/7
Breakfast Show Headlines 6/7
First Alert Weather: What to expect 6/7
First Alert Weather: What to expect 6/7