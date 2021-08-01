Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Slightly cooler and less humid.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front that has been stalled over the region will finally push south today, allowing for a quiet and unusually pleasant pattern for the next few days. Rain lingers over southern counties this morning behind the front but should continue to move off to the south, allowing for a mainly dry day. Highs today should range from the low to mid 80s, with dew points dropping mainly into the 60s thanks to light north winds. This evening and overnight will bring dry and cooler conditions, with daybreak lows Monday morning in the 60s, maybe even some 50s in valley locations.

An unusually pleasant pattern will be in place for much of the week. A weak upper level trough will build over the mid-Mississippi Valley. This will keep it slightly cooler and less humid than normal for early August. It will also be dry, with only an isolated shower or two possible under the cooler air aloft. By late in the week the upper trough will be fizzling out, and we’ll gradually get back to normal by the weekend with more typical heat and humidity

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
One driver is dead and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash
Brian Alworth says there is currently a marginal to slight risk of severe weather overnight.
First Alert: Another round of thunderstorms expected overnight
Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run

Latest News

First Alert Weather 08/01
First Alert Weather 08/01
First Alert Morning Outlook 8/4
First Alert Morning Outlook 8/4
First Alert Morning Forecast 7/29
First Alert Morning Forecast 7/29
First Alert Morning Forecast 8/5
First Alert Morning Forecast 8/5