First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A quieter and more comfortable weather pattern pushed into the area today, and looks to stick around for a good part of the week. With our air mass being slightly cooler and less humid than normal, it’s going to feel a bit more like September than August for the next few days. Each of the next few days will feature unusually cool air aloft, so some afternoon clouds and even an isolated shower will be possible, but overall it will be mild and dry.

An upper trough will be in place through about mid-week, but our pattern will begin to return to a more normal pattern by later in the week, and we should be back to more typical heat and humidity by next weekend. One potential issue is the lack of any significant precip for at least the next several days, as some areas have gone a couple weeks without rainfall. Another issue will be an increase, at least for the next day or so, of forest fire smoke being blown in by northerly winds aloft.

