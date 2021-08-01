Heartland Votes
First Alert: Slightly cooler, less humid

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A front stalled over the Heartland will finally push south today.

This will allow for a calm and unusually mild pattern for the next few days.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says rain will ling over our southern counties this morning, but should move off to the south quickly and allow for a mainly dry day.

Highs today will range form the low to mid 80s, with less humidity due to light northerly winds.

Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny.

This evening and overnight will be dry and cooler with lows in the 60s with a few 50s in valley locations.

A few clouds and an isolated pop-up sprinkle is possible.

A weak upper level trough will build over the mid-Mississippi Valley this week, which will give the Heartland a break from the heat and humidity typical for August.

Still forecasting lower dew points/humidity levels over the next several days. This will make a big difference in how...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Afternoon highs will range in the 80s and it will be mostly dry. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two under the cooler air aloft.

The Heartland will get back to ‘normal’ by the weekend with more typical heat and humidity.

