Engine locomotive catches fire in Scott City

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Scott City Fire Chief Shawn Jackson, an engine locomotive as part of a train passing through Scott City caught fire Sunday morning.

The fire happened in the engine compartment of the second engine.

Firefighters from Scott City were able to use a ladder truck to reach the locomotive and put out the fire.

Main Street was shut down in the are at the time of the fire so crews could work.

