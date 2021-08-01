Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit and run.
Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said kids found a body in a ditch near the recreation center around 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.
He said they believe the man died in a hit and run that happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.
A suspect is in custody.
Chief Jones said they are working to identify the victim and will then notify the family.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.