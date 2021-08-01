Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit and run.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said kids found a body in a ditch near the recreation center around 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

He said they believe the man died in a hit and run that happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A suspect is in custody.

Chief Jones said they are working to identify the victim and will then notify the family.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
One driver is dead and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash
Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks

Latest News

Throwback Thursday: Reagan visits the Heartland in 1988
Throwback Thursday: Reagan visits the Heartland in 1988
Preparations underway for Fancy Farm campaign event
Preparations underway for Fancy Farm campaign event
Summer Games Sprint: Opening ceremonies kick off Friday
Summer Games Sprint: Opening ceremonies kick off Friday
KFVS12 teaming up to stuff the bus
KFVS12 teaming up to stuff the bus
Early morning rollover crash left one injured in Union Co.
Early morning rollover crash left one injured in Union Co.