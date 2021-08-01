Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit and run.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said kids found a body in a ditch near the recreation center around 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

He said they believe the man died in a hit and run that happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A suspect is in custody.

Chief Jones said they are working to identify the victim and will then notify the family.

