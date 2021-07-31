Heartland Votes
State of Missouri continues to provide support for Springfield-Greene County

new cdc on transmissibility
new cdc on transmissibility(Credit: Rob Masson)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri is working to relieve the strain placed on the Springfield region’s healthcare system as they combat COVID-19.

On Thursday, ambulance strike teams moved 20 patients to hospitals outside the Springfield area to help lower the burden on hospitals there.

The Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center, which is supported by the state, also served 25 additional patients

