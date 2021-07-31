State of Missouri continues to provide support for Springfield-Greene County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri is working to relieve the strain placed on the Springfield region’s healthcare system as they combat COVID-19.

On Thursday, ambulance strike teams moved 20 patients to hospitals outside the Springfield area to help lower the burden on hospitals there.

The Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center, which is supported by the state, also served 25 additional patients

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.