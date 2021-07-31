Leopold holds 127th annual picnic at St. John’s Church

LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - The community of Leopold held their 127th annual Leopold picnic at St. John’s Church.

Thousands of people came out to the gathering where there was plenty of food, fun, music and games.

The picnic was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, people say they are glad the picnic is back and in full swing again.

“It’s actually pretty awesome because being able to get out of the house and everybody just come down here and have fun and be with each other, it’s a lot better than last year,” said Brittney Yount of Marble Hill.

“I did janitor, mowing and services when I was a kid here so I know these picnic grounds like the back of my hand. I’m so excited. Hopefully we never have another year like 2020,” said Anthony Jansen, Co-chairman.

The parish was started in 1856 by 12 pioneers who migrated to Leopold from Cincinnati. The picnic was started in 1892.

