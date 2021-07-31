Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Leopold holds 127th annual picnic at St. John’s Church

People gather together at the 127th Leopold Picnic at St. John's Church.
People gather together at the 127th Leopold Picnic at St. John's Church.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - The community of Leopold held their 127th annual Leopold picnic at St. John’s Church.

Thousands of people came out to the gathering where there was plenty of food, fun, music and games.

The picnic was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, people say they are glad the picnic is back and in full swing again.

“It’s actually pretty awesome because being able to get out of the house and everybody just come down here and have fun and be with each other, it’s a lot better than last year,” said Brittney Yount of Marble Hill.

“I did janitor, mowing and services when I was a kid here so I know these picnic grounds like the back of my hand. I’m so excited. Hopefully we never have another year like 2020,” said Anthony Jansen, Co-chairman.

The parish was started in 1856 by 12 pioneers who migrated to Leopold from Cincinnati. The picnic was started in 1892.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett
One driver was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Paducah PD: Possibility of 'skimmers' at ATMs
Paducah PD: Possibility of 'skimmers' at ATMs
Beat the heat: Brush up on protocols as school sports start back up
Beat the heat: Brush up on protocols as school sports start back up
Cape Girardeau man sentenced on charges of defrauding food stamp program
Cape Girardeau man sentenced on charges of defrauding food stamp program
Summer Games Sprint: What's next?
Summer Games Sprint: What's next?
Official: 6 officers hurt by inmates at Illinois prison
Official: 6 officers hurt by inmates at Illinois prison