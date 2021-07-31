Heartland Votes
Ledecky wins 2nd Tokyo gold in 800m free

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Katie Ledecky has closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.

The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

