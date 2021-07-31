Heartland Votes
First Alert: Waves of showers, thunderstorms

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely today and tonight.

Storms could produce strong winds and heavy rain.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says the best chance of strong to severe storms will be this afternoon into early tonight.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely (at times) today and tonight. SPC has us in a level 1/marginal risk of...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Saturday, July 31, 2021

In addition to rain and storms, temperatures will also range from the upper 70s north to the low 90s south.

Showers and clouds will push further south by Sunday morning.

Cooler and less humid air will move in from the north.

Sunday afternoon is looking pleasant and more comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s and noticeably less humidity.

Next week will be mild and calm.

There will be several days of beautiful summer weather with highs ranging form 80 to 85 and lows in the 50s and 60s

Back to average August conditions will sneak in by Friday or Saturday.

