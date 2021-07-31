Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Showers and thunderstorms today.....much nicer pattern starts tomorrow!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
An unusually active weather picture is developing for our region....as an upper trough prepares to dive in from the northwest. For today and tonight this will result in waves of showers and thunderstorms...some possibly producing strong winds and heavy rain. The best chance of strong to severe storms will be this afternoon into early tonight. SPC currently has our area in a level 1/marginal risk of severe. There will also be an unusually wide range in temperatures today, with highs ranging from the upper 70s north to the low 90s south!

By Sunday morning showers and clouds will be pushing away to the south and cooler and less humid air will blow in from the north. Sunday afternoon should be quite pleasant, with highs in the low to mid 80s and noticeably lower dew points. As an upper trough develops just to our east, we’ll have several days of unusually pleasant weather next week, with highs of about 80 to 85 and lows in the 50s and 60s....sneaking back to normal by Friday or Saturday.

First Alert Friday Forecast