First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A strong upper disturbance will rotate into the area from the northwest overnight, giving us another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could again be strong to severe, with strong wind gusts and heavy downpours the greatest threat. SPC currently has a marginal to slight risk of severe for overnight. Locally heavy rains could be an issue as well if training develops. By Sunday morning, only a few lingering showers are expected in our southern counties, and even those should move out pretty quickly, leaving behind a quieter and less humid end to the weekend.

The work week ahead will feature an anomolous late summer pattern....and in this case that’s a good thing. A weak upper trough will develop over the region for a few days and keep our temps and humidity levels below average....especially about Monday thru Wednesday. There could even be a few afternoon showers due to the cooler air aloft, though chances look pretty low. But by the end of the week, winds will become southerly again, and we will be back to ‘normal’ by next weekend.

