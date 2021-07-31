Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fire at trailer house in Wardell leaves four dead

(Live 5)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARDELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people died in a Wardell fire on Thursday, according to Coroner James Brimhall.

The Pemiscot County sheriff says that they received a call on July 29 about a trailer house on fire. It was located at the intersection of County Highways 244 and 249.

The victims include 45-year-old Stacy G. Leonard, 36-year-old Stacy Jo Leonard, one-year-old Ivan Mitchell Leonard and two-year-old Leah Sue Leonard.

The home was completely destroyed.

The cause of fire is undetermined at this time.

The Hayti Fire Department also assisted in fighting the fire.

The Wardell fire chief, James Palmer, says the State Fire Chief has been called to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett
One driver was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
Driver killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mediacom customers in Williamson County and the surrounding area are without internet and cable.
Damage to utility pole results in Mediacom outage in Williamson County and surrounding area
A police car.
Crash on I-64 in Jefferson County, Ill. leaves one dead
Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett