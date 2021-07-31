Fire at trailer house in Wardell leaves four dead

WARDELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people died in a Wardell fire on Thursday, according to Coroner James Brimhall.

The Pemiscot County sheriff says that they received a call on July 29 about a trailer house on fire. It was located at the intersection of County Highways 244 and 249.

The victims include 45-year-old Stacy G. Leonard, 36-year-old Stacy Jo Leonard, one-year-old Ivan Mitchell Leonard and two-year-old Leah Sue Leonard.

The home was completely destroyed.

The cause of fire is undetermined at this time.

The Hayti Fire Department also assisted in fighting the fire.

The Wardell fire chief, James Palmer, says the State Fire Chief has been called to investigate.

