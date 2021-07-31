Heartland Votes
Driver killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash

One driver was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White...
One driver was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White County, Illinois.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White County, Illinois.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 31, on Route 1 near County Road 400 East.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) preliminary investigation, Brian W. Dartt, 48 of Carmi, was driving a pick-up truck northbound, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a car head-on.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old male from Norris City, was killed in the crash.

Dartt and his passenger, 48-year-old Melissa R. Talley of Carmi, were both flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

ISP said charges are pending an investigation.

