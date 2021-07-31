Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.
In a post on their Facebook page, the Kennett Fire Department stated the fire was suspicious in nature.
Photos posted by the fire department show smoke coming form the building with a glow of what appears to be flames coming from the roof of a building.
Firefighters could be seen toward the back of the building spraying water on the fire while a crew out of view was hitting the top of the building with water.
Additional photos show a backhoe in the process of taking down the front of the building and the building reduced to rubble.
The fire department said the Missouri Department of Transportation, City Light, Gas and Water and David Ross assisted crews at the scene.
