Heartland Votes
Crash on I-64 in Jefferson County, Ill. leaves one dead

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A fatal crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County has left one man dead.

It happened at milepost 81.5.

The deceased is a 27-year-old man from Kingwood, Texas.

The crash involved also 42-year-old Robert Allison of Fairfield, Ill. And 37-year-old Tonya L. Lovette from Albany, GA.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

The investigation at this point indicates that the driver from Kingwood was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

He sideswiped Allison’s vehicle and then continued until it struck and sideswiped Lovette’s vehicle.

Allison and a passenger were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver from Kingwood was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.

