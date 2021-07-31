Congress scrambles to extend eviction moratorium

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A national eviction moratorium, meant to help renters struggling to pay bills through the pandemic will expire come Saturday night. Experts say other Covid-19 assistance options may take too long getting into people’s hands

July 31st is the last day millions of American will be protected from eviction by the federal government. Leaders at the capital are scrambling to add another extension to the moratorium before its too late.

“I don’t really have no backup plan, or plan b. I don’t have family and friends,” Jeremy Bumpus said.

Aug. 1st, Jeremy Bumpus and millions of other Americans may find themselves without a home, as the eviction moratorium imposed by the CDC, for renters will expire Saturday night.

“The supreme court said it could only be extended with congressional authorization. That was their decision, that’s how they were able to strike it down and that’s what they said needed to happen,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

In Washington D.C., Jean-Pierre, White House Deputy Press Secretary calls this a “public health concern.”

She said Congress leaders are working to make a last-minute agreement to extend moratorium for fourth time since September 2020.

“The administration is going to work to together with leaders and congress on potential avenues to extend the eviction moratorium to protect these vulnerable renters and their families,” Jean-Pierre said.

Diane Yentel with National Low Income Housing Coalition said Americans no longer protected from eviction and seeking rental assistance may not receive money in time to avoid seeing pink slip on their door.

“Some places it not getting out at all ad it will not reach all the renters who need it to stay stably housed in time,” Yentel said.

Some landlords said they have been ready to the moratorium come to an end. As its smaller complex owner’s with just a handful of properties the hardest.

“This is their livelihood and so when those rents go unpaid, the mortgage is still due, the utilities is still due,” one landlord said.

Despite the challenges many face tomorrow, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there is still enough money to help those in need.

“We would like the CDC to expand the moratorium, that’s where it can be done. And then, of course, with the public message of governors, mayors, etc., give the money for its purpose, to the renters,” Pelosi said.

If you are having trouble paying rent its recommended you contact your landlord, or file for legal assistance as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.