Heartland Votes
Wide Temperature Range Today

By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered rain across some areas of the Heartland this morning. This will weaken the further south it moves during the predawn hours. Warmer temperatures in the 70s start off Friday morning. Anticipate mostly cloudy skies today with a large temperature range due to a cold front moving through. Northern counties in southern Illinois will have northeasterly winds bringing in cooler/drier air and temperatures in the mid 80s. Southeastern counties will still have more humid air and temperatures in the low 90s. A heat advisory is issued for portions of southeast Missouri and Tennessee where heat index values could reach 105 by the afternoon. A few storms are possible across southeast Missouri this afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, scattered storms will be around Saturday and portions of Sunday. It will not be a washout, but there could be a few stronger storms Saturday afternoon to monitor. The trend for next week will be below average temperatures in the low/mid 80s with a lot less humid air.

-Lisa

