University of Missouri seeks new athletics director

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri has begun searching for a new athletics director.

“We’re excited to launch this national search,” MU President Mun Choi said . “We’re seeking to hire a proven AD with a track record of visionary leadership, business acumen, fundraising successes, high integrity, effective management skills and a focus on the well-being of our student-athletes. Mizzou is a proud member of the SEC, and our new AD must radiate a winning and innovative approach.”

The individual selected will serve as the 21st athletics director.

University leaders and other stakeholders have joined together as a search advisory committee to decide who will be hired for the position.

The program oversees 18 teams.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.