University of Missouri seeks new athletics director

(KY3)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri has begun searching for a new athletics director.

“We’re excited to launch this national search,” MU President Mun Choi said . “We’re seeking to hire a proven AD with a track record of visionary leadership, business acumen, fundraising successes, high integrity, effective management skills and a focus on the well-being of our student-athletes. Mizzou is a proud member of the SEC, and our new AD must radiate a winning and innovative approach.”

The individual selected will serve as the 21st athletics director.

University leaders and other stakeholders have joined together as a search advisory committee to decide who will be hired for the position.

The program oversees 18 teams.

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/29/21
Nygel Russell signs deal with Wings, Etc
