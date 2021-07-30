Heartland Votes
Tips on staying safe while outdoors

While enjoying nature stay aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
While enjoying nature stay aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - As temperature continues to raise it is important that you stay alert of the signs of heat-related illnesses while being outdoors.

Heat stroke examples would include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, dizziness, headache and nausea.

To help prevent heat-related illness when exploring parks and historic sites follow these safety tips from Missouri State Parks:

  • Visit during the coolest time of the day
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
  • Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful rays
  • Increase your fluid intake regardless of activity level
  • Don’t wait until you feel thirsty
  • Avoid drinks containing caffeine, alcohol and large amounts of sugar because they can cause you to lose more fluid
  • Avoid very cold beverages as they can cause stomach cramps
  • Take frequent breaks in the shade
  • Ask your doctor whether medications you take affect your body’s response to heat
  • Remain alert for the signs of heat-related illness
  • Report heat related symptoms immediately

For more information about heat-related illnesses visit the website.

For more information and tips on how to be safe in the outdoors and information on state parks and historic sites visit the website.

