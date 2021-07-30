Tips on staying safe while outdoors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - As temperature continues to raise it is important that you stay alert of the signs of heat-related illnesses while being outdoors.

Heat stroke examples would include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, dizziness, headache and nausea.

To help prevent heat-related illness when exploring parks and historic sites follow these safety tips from Missouri State Parks:

Visit during the coolest time of the day

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful rays

Increase your fluid intake regardless of activity level

Don’t wait until you feel thirsty

Avoid drinks containing caffeine, alcohol and large amounts of sugar because they can cause you to lose more fluid

Avoid very cold beverages as they can cause stomach cramps

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Ask your doctor whether medications you take affect your body’s response to heat

Remain alert for the signs of heat-related illness

Report heat related symptoms immediately

For more information about heat-related illnesses visit the website.

For more information and tips on how to be safe in the outdoors and information on state parks and historic sites visit the website.

