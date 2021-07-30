Heartland Votes
Advertisement

TDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen ahead of schedule

TDOT says I-40 bridge to open ahead of schedule
TDOT says I-40 bridge to open ahead of schedule((Source: TDOT))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge is set to reopen one day early.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the contractor is ahead of schedule and the eastbound lanes will reopen Saturday night.

The plan is for eastbound lanes to open at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Inspectors closed the bridge to traffic May 11 after a significant crack was found in a steel beam. Crews had to remove the fractured section and install a new one.

TDOT says the contractor is a head of schedule because extra resources were allocated this week. That expedited the clean-up process, including taking down the platform. TDOT says the westbound lanes could reopen before Friday, August 6.

”The stars have really lined up for us the last few days,” said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT. “The weather has been great. That’s played a huge part in it as well. So, as long as we continue with good weather, and those crews continue to be healthy, and the equipment works as it should, we should be able to in the next three to four days have that one open as well.”

The bridge is still an active work zone and drivers are asked to pay attention to the interstate DMS, portable message boards, and SmartWay for traffic information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
SEMO men’s basketball player Nygal Russell has signed a name, image and likeness policy deal...
SEMO basketball player signs endorsement deal
Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Vandalism at Hardin City Park
TXDOT Work Zone Safety
National Work Zone Awareness Week begins on Monday
Both clinics will be held this Saturday.
Vaccine appointments begin to go unfilled in Missouri
Students with the Cape Central Junior High robotics team hope to bring home the state title on...
Cape Central Junior High robotics team heading back to State
LSP unit
Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe