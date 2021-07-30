TDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen ahead of schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge is set to reopen one day early.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the contractor is ahead of schedule and the eastbound lanes will reopen Saturday night.

The plan is for eastbound lanes to open at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Inspectors closed the bridge to traffic May 11 after a significant crack was found in a steel beam. Crews had to remove the fractured section and install a new one.

TDOT says the contractor is a head of schedule because extra resources were allocated this week. That expedited the clean-up process, including taking down the platform. TDOT says the westbound lanes could reopen before Friday, August 6.

”The stars have really lined up for us the last few days,” said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT. “The weather has been great. That’s played a huge part in it as well. So, as long as we continue with good weather, and those crews continue to be healthy, and the equipment works as it should, we should be able to in the next three to four days have that one open as well.”

The bridge is still an active work zone and drivers are asked to pay attention to the interstate DMS, portable message boards, and SmartWay for traffic information.

