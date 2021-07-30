Heartland Votes
Staying Safe In the Heat in the Heartland

By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you spent anytime outside today... you know how miserable it is.

Especially if you had to work outside.

Today felt like one of the hottest days of the summer. And staying in a air conditioned area is highly recommended -- if you can.

On days like this, staying cool is not an option if you work outdoors. But city workers tell me how they manage to stay safe while working in the heat.

“Find a lot of shade, drink a lot of water, get in our vehicles turn the ac on to cool off for a little while,” said Tim Maynard.

The National Weather Service recommends you know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. They suggest to stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center says their employees are top priority.

“For our lifeguards we just make sure they’re well hydrated before they go on stand. we encourage them to bring a water bottle,” Shanahan said.

The extreme heat and humidity can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors.

Life guards at least have a pool to seek refuge from the heat. Not the case for these workers at Capaha Park.

“As long as you drink a lot of water, find shade, take a lot of breaks frequent breaks you’ll be alright,” said Maynard.

