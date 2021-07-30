Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County departments withdraw request for alternate care site in combatting COVID-19

(Gray tv)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management are no longer seeking an alternate care site.

The departments withdrew their request to the state of Missouri.

“We appreciate the tremendous work our state health and emergency management teams have been doing. They are working closely with our Springfield-Greene County partners to meet critical health care needs,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The Delta variant remains a very serious concern, and our response efforts continue across Missouri. The rapid setup of a state-operated infusion center and deployment of ambulance strike teams are relieving the strain on our health care system. We applaud these public servants for their tireless efforts and remind everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Vaccinations are free, readily available, and the best way to combat this deadly disease.”

The request for the site was made on July 19.

As of Thursday, the cases in Greene County have dropped 24%.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Only one day after it went into effect, a mask mandate in St. Louis County has been repealed.
St. Louis County Council votes to overturn mask mandate
A routine health board meeting turned heated when a group of people showed up to speak out...
People speak out at Cape Girardeau Co. health board meeting
The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled

Latest News

Southern Illinois University Carbondale released the results of a campus survey they say found...
SIU releases results of campus survey on vaccines
SIU launches vaccination incentive for students.
SIU Offers vaccine incentives for students amid the return to classes
An artist's rendering of COVID-19 cells.
Egyptian Health Department reports 35 new COVID-19 cases
The Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County is expected to reopen early August.
Southeast Health Center of Stoddard Co. expected to reopen early August