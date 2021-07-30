Springfield-Greene County departments withdraw request for alternate care site in combatting COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management are no longer seeking an alternate care site.

The departments withdrew their request to the state of Missouri.

“We appreciate the tremendous work our state health and emergency management teams have been doing. They are working closely with our Springfield-Greene County partners to meet critical health care needs,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The Delta variant remains a very serious concern, and our response efforts continue across Missouri. The rapid setup of a state-operated infusion center and deployment of ambulance strike teams are relieving the strain on our health care system. We applaud these public servants for their tireless efforts and remind everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Vaccinations are free, readily available, and the best way to combat this deadly disease.”

The request for the site was made on July 19.

As of Thursday, the cases in Greene County have dropped 24%.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.