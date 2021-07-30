Heartland Votes
Southern Seven Health Department reports 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases, estimates COVID-19 cases in the area

COVID-19 numbers in the Southern Seven Health Department's coverage area.
COVID-19 numbers in the Southern Seven Health Department's coverage area.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 51 newly confirmed cases in the Southern Seven Health Department coverage area.

There are 22 newly recovered cases.

The total number of deaths up to the present have been 103.

Five out of seven of the counties in the coverage area have been moved to an Orange Warning Level.

The Health Department has made this change based on factors of new cases per 100,000 people, Test Positivity Percentage metrics and falling ICU bed availability at area hospitals.

The rate of new potential cases are calculated by dividing the county case count for seven days by county population and multiplying that 100,000.

The potential number of people who are ill and infectious is, per county:

  • Alexander County - 9 positive cases per 100,000
  • Johnson County - 217 potential new cases (based on 27 positive cases) per 100,000 reported
  • Massac County - 178 potential new cases (based on 25 positive cases) per 100,000 reported
  • Pulaski County - 366 potential new cases (based on 20 positive cases) per 100,000 reported
  • Union County - 410 potential new cases (based on 69 positive cases) per 100,000 reported

The department is calling on residents to stay vigilant to stop the spread of the virus.

