SoutheastHEALTH holds groundbreaking for $125M expansion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a groundbreaking for the second phase in its multi-million-dollar project.

It will expand its west campus with a 70,000 square foot building that will include Southeast Orthopedics, Sports Medicine center and Southeast Woman’s integrated Health Services.

The $125 million multi-phase project expansion is the largest in the history of SoutheastHEALTH.

The health center said that Phase 2 includes $25 million for the new facility and another $50 million for renovations of the Southeast Emergency Services Department and conversion of semi-private rooms to private rooms.

In March, Phase 1 of the project was completed. It included the $30 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital.

The health center said plans are underway for Phase 3, which will add a $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center featuring surgical suites for specialties including Orthopedics, General Surgery and Women’s Health.

“As our region rebounds from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic we are pleased that this project also will add approximately 200 new jobs,” said CEO Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH president.

The funds for Phase 2 and Phase 3 came from a bond sale the hospital completed in May.

Bateman said SoutheastHEALTH established its west campus in 2011, just off I-55, with the opening of the Southeast Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza.

He said the west campus land acquisition in 2000, which included more than 25 acres, will allow for more expansions in the future.

The completion of the extension is expected by mid-2023.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.