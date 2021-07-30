Heartland Votes
Scattered storms possible tomorrow. Cooler weather towards the end of the weekend.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few strong storms across our southwestern counties this evening. These storms will begin to weekend during the late evening hours. Outside of the storms conditions will remain warm this evening. Temperatures will cool down by morning across our northern counties. Lows will range from the middle 60s north to the middle 70s south.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered storms developing, especially late in the day. A cold front will bisect the Heartland with a wide range of temperatures. Highs will range form near 80 in our northern counties to middle 90s in our southern counties. The heat index across the Bootheel will likely surpass 105 degrees.

Scattered storms will be likely Saturday night into early Sunday as a cold front moves across the area. Later Sunday, cooler drier air will move across the area. Highs on Sunday will range from near 80 north to the middle 80s south.

