Reward offered for off-road vehicles stolen from dealership
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Police are investigating the theft of two off-road vehicles from M2 Outdoors.
The vehicles were reportedly stolen from the outdoor equipment dealership’s parking lot between 1:50 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a silver 2009 to 2014 Ford F150 crew cab that was pulling a bumper pull trailer.
The pick-up truck is described as having chrome door handles, chrome running boards and chrome wheels.
According to the M2 Outdoors Facebook page, a $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles and arrests.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Dexter Police Detective Sgt. Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512 at ext. 4.
