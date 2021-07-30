Reward offered for off-road vehicles stolen from dealership

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Police are investigating the theft of two off-road vehicles from M2 Outdoors.

The vehicles were reportedly stolen from the outdoor equipment dealership’s parking lot between 1:50 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

Two off-road vehicles were stolen from M2 Outdoors in Dexter, Mo. (Source: Dexter Police Department/Facebook)

Police said the suspect vehicle is a silver 2009 to 2014 Ford F150 crew cab that was pulling a bumper pull trailer.

The pick-up truck is described as having chrome door handles, chrome running boards and chrome wheels.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a silver 2009 to 2014 Ford F150 crew cab pulling a bumper pull trailer. (Source: Dexter Police Department/Facebook)

According to the M2 Outdoors Facebook page, a $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles and arrests.

🚨$2,000 reward🚨 At 3:05 AM this morning, we had a 2021 CFMOTO ZForce 950 (ghost gray in color) stolen off our lot here... Posted by M2 Outdoors on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Dexter Police Detective Sgt. Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512 at ext. 4.

