Renovations begin on Jefferson County, Ill. EMA facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Work is currently underway at the old courthouse in Jefferson County for a new Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

The new location is in the basement of the building and will help the response team react faster during a disaster.

“About 17 years ago we closed the old jail down when the new justice center at 9th and Casey was built,” Sheriff Jeff Bullard.

He said communication among staff is difficult because the current EMA offices are in different rooms.

“They were looking to combine all the resources together in one facility,” he explained. “Thanks to former Senator Paul Schimpf, we were given a $200,000 grant for capital improvements at the courthouse.”

An improved facility will allow the county to better respond to disasters.

“In case we have a natural disaster, something that happens where EMA needs to take over and act at full capacity of their agency,” Bullard said.

Getting first responders on the same page is vital, especially in the case of severe weather.

“They’ve showed their worth at this time and it is something where we believe with their centralized headquarters now once this project is done, it’s going to help them do their job even better,” he said.

Renovations started about two weeks ago and should be finished around the end of September.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.