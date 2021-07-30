Paducah police looking for man wanted for murder

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man wanted for murder.

Areion T. Jones, 25, is accused of shooting 26-year-old Justin Crabtree on Thursday morning, July 22 outside his home on North 12th Street.

He was charged in a warrant with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not approach him. They said to call 911 immediately.

On July 22, around 4:05 a.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of North 12th Street where they found Crabtree shot.

He was taken to an area hospital, then transferred to a Nashville hospital. Police say he died there on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives learned there was an argument between Crabtree and two others behind a home on North 13th Street. They said Crabtree returned to his home and was shot a short time later as he stood outside.

Police identified Jones as the shooter.

His last known address was in Bowling Green, Ky.

Jones was convicted of second-degree robbery, a felony, in 2016 in McCracken County and cannot be in possession of a firearm.

