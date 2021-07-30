Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah police looking for man wanted for murder

Areion T. Jones is wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous.
Areion T. Jones is wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man wanted for murder.

Areion T. Jones, 25, is accused of shooting 26-year-old Justin Crabtree on Thursday morning, July 22 outside his home on North 12th Street.

He was charged in a warrant with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not approach him. They said to call 911 immediately.

On July 22, around 4:05 a.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of North 12th Street where they found Crabtree shot.

He was taken to an area hospital, then transferred to a Nashville hospital. Police say he died there on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives learned there was an argument between Crabtree and two others behind a home on North 13th Street. They said Crabtree returned to his home and was shot a short time later as he stood outside.

Police identified Jones as the shooter.

His last known address was in Bowling Green, Ky.

Jones was convicted of second-degree robbery, a felony, in 2016 in McCracken County and cannot be in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
SEMO men’s basketball player Nygal Russell has signed a name, image and likeness policy deal...
SEMO basketball player signs endorsement deal
Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to...
Ill. attorney general warns of spoofed office emails
Work is currently underway at the old courthouse in Jefferson County, Illinois for a new...
Renovations begin on Jefferson County, Ill. EMA facility
The winner of the $1 million prize is Ginger Schultz from Louisville. Her husband also attended...
2nd round of winners announced in Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ drawing
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jon Lester from the Washington Nationals and J.A. Happ from...
Cardinals acquire Lester from Nationals, Happ from Twins