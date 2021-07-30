Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO shuns Fox for refusal to air ad

Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the...
Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud.

Fox confirmed the moves on Friday, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell’s face is well-known to Fox viewers. He told the Journal he spent $50 million last year advertising on Fox.

Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden and had sought to promote a symposium next month where some of the claims are to be presented.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on Fox News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox said in a statement.

A representative for Lindell did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
SEMO men’s basketball player Nygal Russell has signed a name, image and likeness policy deal...
SEMO basketball player signs endorsement deal
Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to...
Ill. attorney general warns of spoofed office emails
Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets
Work is currently underway at the old courthouse in Jefferson County, Illinois for a new...
Renovations begin on Jefferson County, Ill. EMA facility
The winner of the $1 million prize is Ginger Schultz from Louisville. Her husband also attended...
2nd round of winners announced in Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ drawing
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus