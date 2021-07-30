Murder investigation underway in Hickman County, Ky.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A murder investigation is underway after an Illinois man’s remains were found in Kentucky.

On Monday, July 26, Kentucky State Police was contacted by Illinois State Police regarding 38-year-old Zachary C. Campbell of New Burnside, Ill., who went missing on July 15.

Investigators say Tyler Childers shot Campbell and dumped his body somewhere off the Trail of Tears route. After multiple search attempts, Campbell’s body was found Thursday night, July 29, down an embankment off of Bluff Road near Columbus.

An autopsy was conducted on Campbell on Friday morning in Madisonville, Ky.

According to KSP, the preliminary results showed Campbell died of a gunshot wound.

Childers is currently being held in the Massac County Jail for multiple charges.

Investigators got an arrest warrant charging him with murder in Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.