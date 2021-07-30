Heartland Votes
‘Kentucky common sense’ needed, not mandates, AG commissioner says

Some state departments will not be enforcing Gov. Beshear’s mask policy for state workers and visitors at some government offices
Gov. Andy Beshear and AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles
Gov. Andy Beshear and AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles(WBKO)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new face mask policy for state workers and visitors at some government offices, but Thursday, it was revealed that some of those departments will not be enforcing it.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a statement he disagrees with the governor’s mask policy and will not be putting it in place. He revealed his feelings toward the mask policy in a “tweetstorm,” as described by his spokesperson.

“There should be no mask mandate in Kentucky,” Quarles tweeted. “We don’t need another round of shutdowns. We don’t need more threats from the Governor. What we need is some Kentucky common sense.”

(Story continues below post)

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball says she won’t be making her office employees wear masks, citing the high vaccination rate in the treasury office. Ball said her employees will be encouraged to wear a mask at work, but they will not be penalized or mandated to do so.

A spokesperson for Auditor Mike Harmon’s office said because most of their employees are vaccinated and work in individual workspaces, the policy will be optional for the employees and visitors to the Frankfort office.

“Our office will continue to place a high priority on employee safety and modify internal policies accordingly if circumstances change in the future,” a statement from Harmon said.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky secretary of state’s office said they are reviewing Beshear’s policy “and its applicability to a constitutional office independent of the governor.”

